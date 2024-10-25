ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s partnership with AI startup Anthropic faces a UK competition investigation

Updated - October 25, 2024 09:13 am IST - LONDON

Britain’s competition watchdog is opening a formal investigation into Google’s partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic

AP

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has “sufficient information” to launch an initial probe [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s competition watchdog said Thursday it's opening a formal investigation into Google’s partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has “sufficient information” to launch an initial probe after it sought input earlier this year on whether the deal would stifle competition.

The CMA has until December 19 to decide whether to approve the deal or escalate its investigation.

Anthropic releases AI to automate mouse clicks for coders

“Google is committed to building the most open and innovative AI ecosystem in the world," the company said. "Anthropic is free to use multiple cloud providers and does, and we don’t demand exclusive tech rights.”

San Francisco-based Anthropic was founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who previously worked at ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The company has focused on increasing the safety and reliability of AI models. Google reportedly agreed last year to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic, which has a popular chatbot named Claude.

Anthropic said it's cooperating with the regulator and will provide “the complete picture about Google’s investment and our commercial collaboration."

“We are an independent company and none of our strategic partnerships or investor relationships diminish the independence of our corporate governance or our freedom to partner with others,” it said in a statement.

The U.K. regulator has been scrutinizing a raft of AI deals as investment money floods into the industry to capitalise on the artificial intelligence boom. Last month it cleared Anthropic's $4 billion deal with Amazon and it has also signed off on Microsoft's deals with two other AI startups, Inflection and Mistral.

