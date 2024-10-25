GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google’s partnership with AI startup Anthropic faces a UK competition investigation

Britain’s competition watchdog is opening a formal investigation into Google’s partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic

Updated - October 25, 2024 09:13 am IST - LONDON

AP
The Competition and Markets Authority said it has “sufficient information” to launch an initial probe [File]

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has “sufficient information” to launch an initial probe [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s competition watchdog said Thursday it's opening a formal investigation into Google’s partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has “sufficient information” to launch an initial probe after it sought input earlier this year on whether the deal would stifle competition.

The CMA has until December 19 to decide whether to approve the deal or escalate its investigation.

Anthropic releases AI to automate mouse clicks for coders

“Google is committed to building the most open and innovative AI ecosystem in the world," the company said. "Anthropic is free to use multiple cloud providers and does, and we don’t demand exclusive tech rights.”

San Francisco-based Anthropic was founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who previously worked at ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The company has focused on increasing the safety and reliability of AI models. Google reportedly agreed last year to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic, which has a popular chatbot named Claude.

Anthropic said it's cooperating with the regulator and will provide “the complete picture about Google’s investment and our commercial collaboration."

“We are an independent company and none of our strategic partnerships or investor relationships diminish the independence of our corporate governance or our freedom to partner with others,” it said in a statement.

The U.K. regulator has been scrutinizing a raft of AI deals as investment money floods into the industry to capitalise on the artificial intelligence boom. Last month it cleared Anthropic's $4 billion deal with Amazon and it has also signed off on Microsoft's deals with two other AI startups, Inflection and Mistral.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:06 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / antitrust issue

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.