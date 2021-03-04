Google’s new toolkit for developers to help them build Android faster

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google has launched the beta version of Jetpack Compose, a toolkit for writing user interfaces for Android Apps. The tech giant said the new toolkit is designed to make it faster and easier for developers to build their apps across all Android platforms.
Jetpack compose is application programming interface (API), and has been under works since 2019. Now, it has all the features needed to build production-ready apps.
Google noted it has focussed on ensuring API completeness since it wants to build on top of it for future versions. It further plans to stabilise the API to enhance app performance and accessibility.
“Jetpack Compose is designed to work seamlessly with Android Views, letting you adopt at your own pace,” Google said in a statement.
“You can embed Compose UIs within Android Views and use Views within Compose.”
Google explained that Jetpack Compose is a UI toolkit where developers can describe what UI should look like for a given application state. If app state changes, Compose will automatically update the UI.
It also makes it easier to write codes that combine async events like gestures. For people who wish to learn about Jetpack Compose, has released documentation guides, curated list of videos, a new Animation Codelab, and sample applications to see how Compose works.
