Google’s .new domains provide shortcuts to common tasks on Internet

Google’s .new domains are an easy way to access numerous businesses and services to get everyday tasks done on the Internet.

Using the .new domain extension shortcuts, services of various applications, including Adobe, eBay, Microsoft, Google, Spotify, and GitHub, can be quickly accessed without typing a long web address.

People can learn to code in real-time via interactive coding sessions using code.new, create a new blog on wordpress.com with blog.new, or write a new story on Medium with story.new.

Microsoft office products can be launched by adding a .new domain next to product names like word.new, excel.new and powerpoint.new.

Converting a file into a PDF, can be as simple as a drag and drop using Adobe’s shortcut pdf.new to access its online PDF converter. And compress a newly created PDF with Adobe’s compresspdf.new.

While one can create a social media post with a few clicks using create.new from Adobe Spark, and create an online quiz using Kahoot via quiz.new.

Google Meet can be launched using meet.new, and a Google Form can be created via form.new or forms.new. While one can create a new note using Google Keep via note.new, and new document with docs.new.

Google Registry released the .new domain extension last year, and there are over 200 short and memorable .new links available currently.