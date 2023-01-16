HamberMenu
Google’s new AI tool to help retailers manage in-store inventory

The new solution can help retailers improve on-shelf product availability, provide better visibility into what their shelves look like, and help them to understand where to refill.

January 16, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the main lobby of building BV200, during a tour of Google’s new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S.

Google launched a new AI-powered shelf checking solution to help retailers improve in-store product availability and inventory management.

The new solution can help retailers improve on-shelf product availability, provide better visibility into what their shelves look like, and help them to understand where to refill, Google said in a release.

Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision and powered by two machine learning models—a product recognizer and tag recognizer—the shelf checking AI can identify products of all types, based on the images and data of these products as supplied by the retailers.

Retailers can send a variety of images taken from different angles to the shelf-checking AI. This technology is now available in preview, and is expected to be generally available to retailers globally in the coming months.

The problem of low or no inventory on in-store shelves is a troubling one for retailers. Empty shelves cost U.S. retailers $82 billion in missed sales in 2021 alone, according to a NielsenIQ analysis of on-shelf availability.

