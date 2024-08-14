GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google’s new AI Pixel Screenshots feature is similar to Microsoft’s Recall, but safer

Google’s new AI Pixel Screenshots feature goes as far as to suggest actions for some screenshots

Published - August 14, 2024 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google announced a new AI-powered app called Pixel Screenshots for its Pixel 9 series that allows users to recover information from screenshots.

FILE PHOTO: Google announced a new AI-powered app called Pixel Screenshots for its Pixel 9 series that allows users to recover information from screenshots. | Photo Credit: AP

Google announced a new AI-powered app called Pixel Screenshots for its Pixel 9 series that allows users to save, organise, and recover information from screenshots.

The tech giant announced the new feature during the ‘Made by Google’ event where it released its new Pixel 9 line-up of phones.

The feature uses Google’s on-device Gemini Nano AI model to analyse the contents of the screenshots, make it searchable, and resurface it.

Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched: Price, features

During the event demo, Google showed how users can take a screenshot and save it. Then, to find the screenshot they simply need to type into the search bar at the bottom of the app or speak after clicking on the microphone icon to look for what they want.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The feature goes so far as to suggest actions for some screenshots. For example, if presented with an image containing an address, the app will suggest ‘Search in Maps,’ so you can move to Google Maps.

The feature is similar to Microsoft’s Recall which was announced tentatively and then pushed back due to privacy concerns. However, unlike Recall, Pixel Screenshots doesn’t scan every task that’s done on a device, but only through the screenshots that the user takes.

The app will be available on Google Pixel 9 devices only. 

