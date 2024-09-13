Google’s new AI feature can turn your notes into a podcast

Google is testing a feature that will allow users to turn their research notes into an AI-generated podcast. Available within the AI-powered note-taking app NotebookLM which Google launched last year, the functionality can “summarise your material, make connections between topics, and banter back and forth.”

Titled ‘Audio Overview,’ the tech giant has said that the feature can turn your documents into an engaging audio discussion between two AI hosts with a single click. Users can then download these AI-generated conversations.

Reporters from The Verge were able to experiment with the feature and noted that the conversation was in fact eerily real given the language used and the light-hearted banter between the AI hosts.

Google has also clarified that the feature will “not be comprehensive or objective view of a topic but simply a reflection” of the user’s notes.

There are also some limitations to the feature as it could take several minutes to generate the audio and it is only available in English. Also, like most AI tools it isn’t expected to be a 100% accurate.

Users can try out the feature by opening up a notebook in NotebookLM and select the Notebook guide at the bottom and click on ‘Load’ under the ‘Audio Overview’ title.

NotebookLM is already powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro for summarising research and was expanded to more than 200 countries earlier this year.

