GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google’s new AI feature can turn your notes into a podcast

Titled ‘Audio Overview,’ the tech giant has said that the feature can turn your documents into an engaging audio discussion between two AI hosts with a single click

Published - September 13, 2024 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is testing a feature that will allow users to turn their research notes into an AI-generated podcast. 

FILE PHOTO: Google is testing a feature that will allow users to turn their research notes into an AI-generated podcast.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is testing a feature that will allow users to turn their research notes into an AI-generated podcast. Available within the AI-powered note-taking app NotebookLM which Google launched last year, the functionality can “summarise your material, make connections between topics, and banter back and forth.”

Titled ‘Audio Overview,’ the tech giant has said that the feature can turn your documents into an engaging audio discussion between two AI hosts with a single click. Users can then download these AI-generated conversations. 

Reporters from The Verge were able to experiment with the feature and noted that the conversation was in fact eerily real given the language used and the light-hearted banter between the AI hosts.

How Google is integrating its unified AI platform Vertex AI

Google has also clarified that the feature will “not be comprehensive or objective view of a topic but simply a reflection” of the user’s notes. 

There are also some limitations to the feature as it could take several minutes to generate the audio and it is only available in English. Also, like most AI tools it isn’t expected to be a 100% accurate. 

Users can try out the feature by opening up a notebook in NotebookLM and select the Notebook guide at the bottom and click on ‘Load’ under the ‘Audio Overview’ title.

NotebookLM is already powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro for summarising research and was expanded to more than 200 countries earlier this year.

Published - September 13, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.