Google’s ‘Kids Space’ on Android tablets is tailor-made for children

The new mode will allow children access to a library of content, including apps, games, books and videos. Kids will be able to customise their own character, and will receive recommended content based on their interests.

Google introduced a new kid-friendly mode on Android tablets called Kids Space that features curated content for children to explore and learn.

Children can access a library of content, including apps, games, books and videos. | Photo Credit: Google

“Kids are natural explorers and when they have access to great content, it can be a magical experience,” Google said in a blog post. “They can read up on their favourite dinosaur, watch videos on how to bake a treat or discover new hobbies.”

Parents can use the new kids tab in Google Play to easily find and select “teacher-approved” apps for their kids. Also, in the Watch and Make tabs, children can view creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids.

The apps with “teacher-approved” badge, have been reviewed and rated by teachers on factors like age-appropriateness, quality of experience, enrichment, and delight, the search giant said.

Kids Space will be available in Lenovo tablets, initially, and will be added to more Android tablets later, it added.