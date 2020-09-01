Google’s ‘Kids Space’ on Android tablets is tailor-made for children

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google introduced a new kid-friendly mode on Android tablets called Kids Space that features curated content for children to explore and learn.
The new mode will allow children access to a library of content, including apps, games, books and videos. Kids will be able to customise their own character, and will receive recommended content based on their interests.
| Photo Credit: Google
“Kids are natural explorers and when they have access to great content, it can be a magical experience,” Google said in a blog post. “They can read up on their favourite dinosaur, watch videos on how to bake a treat or discover new hobbies.”
Parents can use the new kids tab in Google Play to easily find and select “teacher-approved” apps for their kids. Also, in the Watch and Make tabs, children can view creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids.
The apps with “teacher-approved” badge, have been reviewed and rated by teachers on factors like age-appropriateness, quality of experience, enrichment, and delight, the search giant said.
Kids Space will be available in Lenovo tablets, initially, and will be added to more Android tablets later, it added.
