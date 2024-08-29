Google’s Gems will allow users customise chatbots; company launches updated image generation tool

Google is adding a bunch of new features to its Gemini AI along with a new personalisation feature called Gems which will allow users to create custom versions of the AI chatbot for specific sets of tasks. This means you can make the Gemini chatbot a partner to work out with, code with or write with.

Users have to give instructions specifying what kind of prompt responses it wants like the particular style; save the introduction they want and even assign it the character they want it to be. Then, once activated, the gem will be created.

The feature will be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Google is also releasing several predesigned Gems for broader tasks like troubleshooting code and giving writing tips as well as a general-purpose Gem that can explain complicated topics.

Additionally, Google will also be rolling out the next-gen image generation tool, Imagen 3. With this, the company will also reactivate Gemini’s ability to generate AI images of people which was disabled after it was found to produce historically inaccurate images in February.

The press release posted by the company shared that they had implemented guardrails to prevent overcorrection for diversity which had led to the embarrassing gaffes in the past.

“We don’t support the generation of photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors or excessively gory, violent or sexual scenes,” Gemini Product Manager Dave Citron wrote. “Of course, as with any generative AI tool, not every image Gemini creates will be perfect, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback from early users as we keep improving.”

It has also included the SynthID tool to watermark images

Imagen 3 will be available to all users from this week. However, the ability to produce images of people will just be limited to paid users for now.