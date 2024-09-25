ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s Gemini will be included in Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans

Updated - September 25, 2024 01:52 pm IST

Google said that millions of Workspace customers would be able to access its AI technology

The Hindu Bureau

Google claimed that while using built-in AI across its apps, users saved an average of 105 minutes per week [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google announced in a press note that its standalone AI-powered Gemini app will be included in Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through the admin console, customers will have choice and control over how the Gemini app handles user prompt and generated response retention, while having our assurance that Gemini does not use your organization’s data, user prompts, or generated responses to train or improve Gemini models,” stated Google, adding, “As we’ve said since the beginning of our generative AI journey, your data is your data.”

Meanwhile, the search giant is facing legal action over its alleged scraping of users’ personal data in order to build its various generative AI products.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL compared | Specs, features, AI, prices, and all you need to know

Google claimed that while using built-in AI across its apps, users saved an average of 105 minutes per week, according to its study of enterprise customers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company has already partnered with brands including Airtel, Asteroid Institute, CMA CGM, Eiage Partners, Hudson River Trading, Humana, LG AI Research, Motorola, New AIM, Nova Scotia Health, and Telefonica.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US