Google’s Gemini will be included in Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans

Google announced in a press note that its standalone AI-powered Gemini app will be included in Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans.

“Through the admin console, customers will have choice and control over how the Gemini app handles user prompt and generated response retention, while having our assurance that Gemini does not use your organization’s data, user prompts, or generated responses to train or improve Gemini models,” stated Google, adding, “As we’ve said since the beginning of our generative AI journey, your data is your data.”

Meanwhile, the search giant is facing legal action over its alleged scraping of users’ personal data in order to build its various generative AI products.

Google claimed that while using built-in AI across its apps, users saved an average of 105 minutes per week, according to its study of enterprise customers.

The company has already partnered with brands including Airtel, Asteroid Institute, CMA CGM, Eiage Partners, Hudson River Trading, Humana, LG AI Research, Motorola, New AIM, Nova Scotia Health, and Telefonica.