ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s Gemini could come to Android Auto users as drivers await AI-enabled car systems: Report

Published - September 03, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Google could bring Gemini Live support to Android Auto, according to reports from 9to5Google and Android Authority

The Hindu Bureau

It is not yet official whether Google’s Gemini AI offering will come to cars [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google might be working on bringing its AI offering Gemini Live to Android Auto, potentially giving drivers and passengers new ways to interact with their in-car systems, according to reports from 9to5Google and Android Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysis of certain strings showed that Google might be working on a feature to let car users start conversations using Gemini, reported 9to5Google.

Google’s Gems will allow users to customise chatbots; company launches updated image generation tool

The timeline for rolling out the new features and making them available to Android Auto users worldwide is not clear.

The question of bringing generative AI to cars and in-car entertainment systems has been discussed for some time, but there are ongoing concerns about AI chatbot hallucination and the impact on driver safety.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Currently, only Gemini Advanced subscribers can access the Gemini Live offering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US