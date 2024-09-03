GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google’s Gemini could come to Android Auto users as drivers await AI-enabled car systems: Report

Google could bring Gemini Live support to Android Auto, according to reports from 9to5Google and Android Authority

Published - September 03, 2024 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
It is not yet official whether Google’s Gemini AI offering will come to cars [File]

It is not yet official whether Google’s Gemini AI offering will come to cars [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google might be working on bringing its AI offering Gemini Live to Android Auto, potentially giving drivers and passengers new ways to interact with their in-car systems, according to reports from 9to5Google and Android Authority.

Analysis of certain strings showed that Google might be working on a feature to let car users start conversations using Gemini, reported 9to5Google.

Google’s Gems will allow users to customise chatbots; company launches updated image generation tool

The timeline for rolling out the new features and making them available to Android Auto users worldwide is not clear.

The question of bringing generative AI to cars and in-car entertainment systems has been discussed for some time, but there are ongoing concerns about AI chatbot hallucination and the impact on driver safety.

Currently, only Gemini Advanced subscribers can access the Gemini Live offering.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / automobile engineering / automobile

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.