Google’s Gemini could come to Android Auto users as drivers await AI-enabled car systems: Report

Google might be working on bringing its AI offering Gemini Live to Android Auto, potentially giving drivers and passengers new ways to interact with their in-car systems, according to reports from 9to5Google and Android Authority.

Analysis of certain strings showed that Google might be working on a feature to let car users start conversations using Gemini, reported 9to5Google.

The timeline for rolling out the new features and making them available to Android Auto users worldwide is not clear.

The question of bringing generative AI to cars and in-car entertainment systems has been discussed for some time, but there are ongoing concerns about AI chatbot hallucination and the impact on driver safety.

Currently, only Gemini Advanced subscribers can access the Gemini Live offering.