Google’s gaming service is now available on iOS devices

After confirming the roll out to iOS users a few weeks ago, the official Stadia account announced the launch on Twitter on Wednesday.

Google has rolled out Google Stadia, its cloud gaming service, to iPhone and iPad users over a year after launching on other platforms.

However, Google is providing access to Stadia via web browsers on iOS devices. It will be available on mobile Safari due to Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming apps. Meaning, users cannot access Stadia from the App Store but can create a home screen icon for an easy access to Stadia.

“Starting today, you can sign into Stadia.com on your Safari iOS browser and begin playing your favourite games,” Stadia wrote on Twitter. It also posted a video teaching users how to access the service.

To try a free or paid Stadia account, users simply need to open the Safari browser, go to Stadia.com, sign in with their Google account and begin playing. For games that require gamepad, users can pair a gamepad with their iPhone and iPad.

Stadia on iOS works with official Stadia controller but users can enable touch gamepad feature while launching the game. Besides, Apple supports Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers and controllers specifically designed for iOS via Bluetooth.

Google is not the first to access the service via browser. NVIDIA in November said its GeForce NOW can be accessed via Safari and Amazon’s Luna is also available as a web app.