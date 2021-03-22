Google’s Caesar Sengupta to leave company after 15yrs

Mr Sengupta, who has played a key role in building and implementing Google’s Next Billion Users initiative, ChromeOS as well as its digital payments platform Google Pay, is likely to begin his own entrepreneurial venture.

Caesar Sengupta, Vice President at Google, on Monday announced his decision to leave the company after 15 years, and his last working day at the technology giant will be April 30.

Mr Sengupta, who has played a key role in building and implementing Google’s Next Billion Users initiative, ChromeOS as well as its digital payments platform Google Pay, is likely to begin his own entrepreneurial venture.

“After ~15 wonderful years at Google I have decided to venture out and start on a new mission. I remain very positive about Google’s future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels,” Mr Sengupta said in a LinkedIn post.

A Google spokesperson said, “...Caesar Sengupta has made a personal decision to leave the company and start something entrepreneurial outside of Google. Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey.”

In a letter to employees, Mr Sengupta said that he has not decided what he will start next. “I am going to take some time to chill, talk to interesting people, reconnect with the external world and ride my bike (my latest obsession, picked up during the lockdown)!”.

He acknowledged that his decision may have come as a shock to many, and apologized for any pain or disappointment this might have caused. “But you’ve often heard me say that our time on earth is our most precious resource, and it's time for me to find a new way to make my impact on it,” he added.