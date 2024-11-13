Google is rolling out a new AI-powered chatbot called ‘Learn About’ that aims to answer users’ educational questions with the help of engaging visuals.

Some areas that are covered by the chatbot include history, biology, astronomy, home/life skills, and sports.

The feature is not yet available publicly to India-based users, but there is a waitlist for interested users to sign up.

“Grasp new topics and deepen your understanding with a conversational learning companion that adapts to your unique curiosity and learning goals,” said Google on the web page for the ‘Learn About’ experimental feature.

While most chatbots respond to questions with text-based answers, ‘Learn About’ provided examples of the kind of engaging media it can offer users, such as interactive guides, picture-based lists, mini quizzes, myth versus truth factoids, videos, and articles from vetted sources.

Users can also upload content of their choice to get started on their learning journey.

