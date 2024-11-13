 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google’s AI-powered ‘Learn About’ feature fuses educational facts with visuals

Google’s new AI-powered ‘Learn About’ experiment will adapt to users’ interests and learning goals, per the company, but it is not yet publicly available in India

Updated - November 13, 2024 10:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The chatbot will answer questions related to science, education, and other fields [File]

The chatbot will answer questions related to science, education, and other fields [File] | Photo Credit: Google’s ‘Learn About’ page

Google is rolling out a new AI-powered chatbot called ‘Learn About’ that aims to answer users’ educational questions with the help of engaging visuals.

Some areas that are covered by the chatbot include history, biology, astronomy, home/life skills, and sports.

The feature is not yet available publicly to India-based users, but there is a waitlist for interested users to sign up.

Google Cloud announces initiatives for early-stage AI startups

“Grasp new topics and deepen your understanding with a conversational learning companion that adapts to your unique curiosity and learning goals,” said Google on the web page for the ‘Learn About’ experimental feature.

While most chatbots respond to questions with text-based answers, ‘Learn About’ provided examples of the kind of engaging media it can offer users, such as interactive guides, picture-based lists, mini quizzes, myth versus truth factoids, videos, and articles from vetted sources.

Users can also upload content of their choice to get started on their learning journey.

Published - November 13, 2024 10:08 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.