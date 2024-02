Google working to fix Gemini AI as CEO calls some responses "unacceptable"

February 28, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Google is working to fix its Gemini AI tool, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note on Tuesday, saying some of the text and image responses generated by the model were "biased" and "completely unacceptable".

The company had last week paused the use of its tool that creates images of people following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by it.

Pichai told employees that some of the tool's responses offended its users and had shown bias.

"Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We're already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts... And we'll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale," he said. The company now plans to relaunch Gemini AI in the next few weeks. News website Semafor first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a Google spokesperson.

Since the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Alphabet-owned Google has been racing to create a rival AI software.

It released the generative AI chatbot Bard a year ago. Earlier this month Google renamed it Gemini and rolled out paid subscription plans, which users could choose for better reasoning capabilities from the AI model.

