Google working on making Gemini take calls and send messages when Android phone is locked: Report

Google is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to make phone calls and send texts using Gemini even when their phone is locked. A report by Android Authority has revealed that an APK teardown found that hints at the upcoming feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet detected a toggle in the Google app in beta that will let users opt into the feature so Gemini can make calls and respond to messages while their phone is locked. As protection, if the reply contains personal details from other apps like Gmail, Gemini still asks for permission to unlock the phone.

Currently, Gemini can still reply to texts and take calls when a phone is locked, but just Google Assistant can do these tasks when the phone is unlocked.

Besides, there have been other Gemini-related updates that could be coming to Android like Gemini extensions for WhatsApp, Spotify and Google Messages.

Android Authority also spotted multiple changes in Gemini’s UI that are expected later including a more minimal Gemini logo and separate categories for Gemini extensions like Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media and so on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.