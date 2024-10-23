ADVERTISEMENT

Google working on making Gemini take calls and send messages when Android phone is locked: Report

Updated - October 23, 2024 11:08 am IST

Currently, Gemini can reply to texts and take calls when a phone is locked, but only Google Assistant can do these tasks when the phone is unlocked

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to make phone calls and send texts using Gemini even when their phone is locked.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to make phone calls and send texts using Gemini even when their phone is locked. A report by Android Authority has revealed that an APK teardown found that hints at the upcoming feature. 

The outlet detected a toggle in the Google app in beta that will let users opt into the feature so Gemini can make calls and respond to messages while their phone is locked. As protection, if the reply contains personal details from other apps like Gmail, Gemini still asks for permission to unlock the phone. 

Google Gemini’s multiple voices feature soon in Android phones

Besides, there have been other Gemini-related updates that could be coming to Android like Gemini extensions for WhatsApp, Spotify and Google Messages. 

Android Authority also spotted multiple changes in Gemini’s UI that are expected later including a more minimal Gemini logo and separate categories for Gemini extensions like Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media and so on.

