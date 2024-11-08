ADVERTISEMENT

Google working on ‘AI Replies’ for call screening feature

Updated - November 08, 2024 05:06 pm IST

Call screening allows users to filter calls and have the Google Assistant answer calls with an audio asking who is calling

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google could reportedly be adding “AI Replies” to the Phone app’s call screening feature soon.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google could reportedly be adding “AI Replies” to the Phone app’s call screening feature soon. A report by Android tracker 9to5Google revealed that the feature will help users generate “new AI-powered smart replies” based on what the caller has said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature is still in the works and doesn’t have a release date yet. 

Rolled out with Android 12, the call screening feature allows users to filter calls and have the Google Assistant answer calls with an audio asking who is calling. Later in March this year, the feature was updated so that the Google Assistant responds when the caller is silent over the call. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Google then added contextual replies to call screening so users can respond to a caller even when they do not wish to answer. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Currently, the feature is still limited and doesn’t understand if the caller has a more complicated need. There’s also a small set of replies that the user can choose to send. 

The new update could make the feature more effective. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US