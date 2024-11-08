 />
Google working on ‘AI Replies’ for call screening feature

Call screening allows users to filter calls and have the Google Assistant answer calls with an audio asking who is calling

Published - November 08, 2024 04:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google could reportedly be adding “AI Replies” to the Phone app’s call screening feature soon.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google could reportedly be adding “AI Replies” to the Phone app’s call screening feature soon. A report by Android tracker 9to5Google revealed that the feature will help users generate “new AI-powered smart replies” based on what the caller has said. 

The feature is still in the works and doesn’t have a release date yet. 

Rolled out with Android 12, the call screening feature allows users to filter calls and have the Google Assistant answer calls with an audio asking who is calling. Later in March this year, the feature was updated so that the Google Assistant responds when the caller is silent over the call. 

Google then added contextual replies to call screening so users can respond to a caller even when they do not wish to answer. 

Currently, the feature is still limited and doesn’t understand if the caller has a more complicated need. There’s also a small set of replies that the user can choose to send. 

The new update could make the feature more effective. 

Related Topics

