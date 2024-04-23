ADVERTISEMENT

Google Wallet starts rolling out in India

April 23, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Google Wallet is specifically designed for contactless payments using credit/debit cards and requires smartphones with NFC support.

The Hindu Bureau

Google Wallet starts rolling out in India. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google Wallet has launched in India and some Android users can now download the app via the Play Store. The app offers users a convenient way to make contactless payments.

Google Wallet will allow you to securely tokenise and store your debit and credit cards, replacing actual card numbers with unique codes or virtual cards.

It also doubles as a digital wallet, capable of storing various items such as gift cards, gym memberships, event tickets, and flight tickets.

Users with compatible WearOS-powered smartwatches can download the Wallet app to make contactless payments directly from their wrist. Users also get an optional biometric authentication for payments making the experience more secure.

In case you cannot view the app on the Google Play Store just yet, worry not. Google Wallet is rolling out in phases and will be available for more users in the coming weeks.

