Google users can now schedule delivery of their messages

26 February 2021 16:48 IST

Google is rolling out new features for Android users, including scheduling message delivery, dark theme in Google Maps, and password checkup.

With the new send in messages feature, users can compose a message and schedule its delivery time. They simply need to write the message, then hold and press the send button to select a date and time to deliver the message.

The feature could be useful for people who have their friends or loved ones in another time zones and different schedules. Google is rolling out the schedule send in Messages for phones running Android 7 and newer.

Devices with Android 9 and above will get password checkup feature that will let their users know if the password they used has been previously in an online data breach.

Whenever a user enters password into an app using Autofill with Google, Password Checkup will check those credentials. It will then alert users and guide them to check the password or change it, in case the credentials fall under the list of compromised passwords.

Dark mode in Maps

Dark mode seems to be in trend these days as increased screen time can cause screen fatigue. So, Google Maps is the latest app to get dark mode. Google said the feature will also save battery life.

Google has also unveiled a slew of features for Android auto including custom wallpapers, voice-activated games like trivia and Jeopardy.

It has also introduced shortcuts on the launch screen to allow users to access their contacts and call Assistant for other tasks. Besides, cars with wider screens can make use of a split-screen that features a real-time view of Google Maps and media controls.

The new Android Auto also comes with a privacy screen to control when Android Auto appears on your car display. All new features will be available in the coming days on phones running Android 6.0 or above.