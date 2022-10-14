Google users can add and customise Search widget on Android and Apple devices

A file photo of the Google app on a smartphone | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Users can search for information quicker than ever before by adding the Google app widget to the home screens of their smartphones and tablets. They can also control the colour, shape, and transparency of the Search widget.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

How to add Google widget on Android devices

Users can easily add the Google Search widget to the home page by first touching and holding any part of the home page, bringing up the ‘Widgets’ option. They can then touch, hold a widget, and slide it to where they want it.

After opening the Google Search app, users can tap their profile picture or initial at the top right. Next, they can go to ‘Settings,’ select ‘Search widget,’ and then ‘Customise widget.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Users can tap the icons at the bottom to customise the colour, shape, transparency, and the Google logo. They can tap ‘Done’ after this.

Google Doodles will sometimes appear in the search bar on the home screen. They are temporary and appear on occasions like holidays.

Users can turn them on or off by opening the Google app and tapping their profile picture or initial at the top right. They can go to ‘Settings’ and then select ‘Search widget’ to choose if they want the Doodles on their home screen or not.

The widget can also be removed by touching and holding it, before dragging it for removal.

How to add Google widget on Apple devices

Users have to touch and hold the home screen. On the top left, they have to tap ‘Add,’ search for the Google app, and tap it. They can select the widget size by swiping right or left. Users can then tap ‘Add Widget,’ place the widget on the home screen and tap ‘Done’ on the top right.

It is easy to customise the widget on the home screen. Users have to open the Google app, tap their profile picture or initial and then go to ‘Settings.’ From there, they should select ‘Widgets’ and then ‘Widget theme’ to select their theme.

This feature is only available for iPhone on iOS 14 and up, and iPadOS 14 and up.

For iPads, the Google app widget is only available in the landscape mode.