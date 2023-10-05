Google unveils Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Android 14 OS

October 05, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

Google on Wednesday announced the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 devices. The two smartphones are powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor and have a 50MP main camera, while Google’s smartwatch with 24 hours of battery life is coming to India for the first time.

Google also announced the release of the Android 14 operating system with more customisation options, health data controls, and features for tech users with disabilities.

In a blog post, Google noted that Android 14’s customisation picker will make it easier for users to change their wallpaper colour themes and lock screen shortcuts. Device owners will be able to use generative AI to create wallpapers which match their preferences, or choose a monochromatic theme instead.

Smartphone camera quality is also set to improve through more support for HDR images.

“Ultra HDR helps your photos look their best by bringing out vibrant colors, brighter highlights and darker shadows. Plus, thanks to the great HDR screens available on many of today’s phones, Ultra HDR takes and displays high-definition photos without altering the original quality of the image,” said Google in its blog post.

Android 14 now comes with Health Connect built into it. Data will be encrypted for greater privacy and users can sync Health Connect with their other health and fitness apps. Furthermore, data sharing updates will provide more information about how location data is being handled by third-parties, so users can choose how much access external apps should get.

An Android 14 inclusive feature is the enhanced magnifier that will remain activated even when the user is moving through apps. A setting to adjust text sizes is available through a font size ‘Quick Settings’ tile. The OS further offers nonlinear font scaling so that enlarged text does not get distorted.

For greater hearing accessibility, Android 14 will offer a better set-up process for hearing aids. There will also be flash notifications for users who prefer visual cues rather than notification sounds.

Google noted that several large-screen features originally planned for Android 14 were bundled with the Android 13 update.

Android 14 is to be rolled out to supported Google Pixel devices and will later reach devices from Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi, said Google.

