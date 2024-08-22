GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google unveils Gemini-powered ‘Polish’ feature to help Gmail users quickly draft emails

Google announced the introduction of an AI-powered ‘Polish’ option that is meant to make it easier for users to compose better emails on web and mobile devices

Published - August 22, 2024 11:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new feature can even turn rough notes into an email, said Google [File]

The new feature can even turn rough notes into an email, said Google [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google has announced a new Gmail feature called ‘Polish’ that is powered by its AI technology Gemini and helps Gmail users quickly refine their emails on web and mobile devices.

The new feature can take even a user’s rough notes and use Gemini to compile these into an email.

“We recently added the Polish option to web and mobile, which can effortlessly refine your emails, saving you time. For example, if you enter rough notes into a draft, Gemini can turn the content into a completely formal draft, ready for you to review in one click,” said Google in a blog post.

The other AI-powered options for Gmail users include ‘Formalize,’ ‘Elaborate,’ and ‘Shorten.’

Google already offers a ‘Help me Write’ feature, and Polish builds on this once there are more than 12 words present in the draft. Both Android and iOS users can try out the new Polish feature.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Google’s Gemini AI chatbot could be coming to wireless earbuds

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Polish is available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, the Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, and Google One AI Premium.

Users of Generative AI-enabled email features are strongly recommended to review the results and make their own edits before sending the message.

