Google unveils Android 10 and it’s not named after a dessert

Breaking the 10-year history of naming Android releases after desserts, Google on Thursday announced it had officially named the next version as just Android 10.

“First, we’re changing the way we name our releases. Our engineering team has always used internal code names for each version, based of tasty treats, or desserts, in alphabetical order,” said Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android, in a statement.

The naming tradition has become a fun part of the release each year externally too, like Android Lollipop or Marshmallows.

“As a global operating system, it’s important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world. So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10,” Mr. Samat explained.

“While there were many tempting ‘Q’ desserts out there, we think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices, it was time to make this change,” he added.

Now, this year is Android 10 and next year will be Android 11, and so on.

Google also changed the logo from green to black.

It’s a small change but Google found the green was hard to read, especially for people with visual impairments.

Google will officially start using the updated logo in the coming weeks with the final release of Android 10.