Google TV adds ‘Kids’ profile with screen time limits

09 March 2021 17:11 IST

If a child already has a Google account, that can be added to the Kid profile or parents can create a new profile with their child’s name and age without the need of having a Google account.

Google is adding a separate profile for kids on Google TV that, allowing parents to pick which apps are available to their child’s profile.

The new feature means parents will not be spammed with kids’ content and recommendations. Besides, they can manage their kid’s screen time by setting daily watch limits and a bedtime schedule.

When the time to turn off the TV is near, children will be greeted with three countdown warnings before “Time is up” appears on the screen and watch time ends. Parents can add extra time on holidays.

To restrict kids from switching profile, Google TV will let parents turn on profile lock where only they can make changes with the PIN.

Parents can also monitor their kids activity such as how much time they are spending on their favourite apps, block and unblock apps, from their Android phone or Chromebook.

Kids profile will feature rows with recommendations from kid-friendly apps, similar to account for Google TV adults.

Users can also share access to TV shows and movies they have already purchased in other devices with Google Play Family Library.

To make the display appealing to kids, Google has designed Kids profile with bright colours and illustrations. It has also added the ability to customise kid-friendly themes and the Google TV will also be introducing avatars for kids to pick a profile picture based on their interests.

Support for kids profile on Google TV will roll out on Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV in the US starting this month.