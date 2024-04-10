ADVERTISEMENT

Google tries to draw in business users for Gemini and AI products

April 10, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Google tried to assure potential business clients that Gemini was well past making embarrassing mistakes

The Hindu Bureau

Google was forced to backtrack in recent weeks and set limits on Gemini’s text-to-image generation capabilities [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

During Google’s cloud computing conference this week, the company tried to woo potential business clients by showcasing AI model Gemini’s enterprise-focused abilities, and stressed on its safety standards.

Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian demonstrated how Gemini could be used by companies to make their ads, generate official content, keep their systems safe, and provide accurate information supported by Google search results, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Google was forced to backtrack in recent weeks and set limits on Gemini’s text-to-image generation capabilities after users created media such as racially diverse Nazis and other objectionable imagery.

Google's pause on Gemini's ability to generate AI images of people | Explained

Kurian said that such issues were no longer a problem for customers, per Bloomberg.

Google, Microsoft, and Meta are some of the Big Tech giants that are consolidating their internal teams or starting new ones entirely, to leverage the boom in generative AI technology and release new products to both personal and enterprise users.

In the meantime, the European Union is working to regulate the use of AI and implement safeguards through its landmark AI act, while U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on AI usage.

India strongly cautioned tech companies that untested AI models need to be deployed with care and comply with national laws. This came after Gemini released controversial statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fascism.

