Google to upgrade Lens with new search option

The technology company will also provide a new button in the Google app for iOS users that will enable them to search for all the images on a page using Google Lens.

Google plans to add new features in Lens to enable users to search using texts and images.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

This means users can tap the Lens icon in a picture and ask the app to find the same or similar products. Google will also bring Lens to Chrome on users' desktop.

The technology company will also provide a new button in the Google app for iOS users that will enable them to search for all the images on a page using Google Lens.

Google has not provided any details on when the new features will be available.

For now, users can search for the same product as in the image. They don't have an option to search using texts.

Through the new features, Google aims to make the products that users see instantly shoppable, whether it is an image they see online, a photo saved on their phones or something in the real world that catches their eyes.

For example, when users search for “cropped jackets,” Google will show a visual feed of jackets in various colors and styles, with other information like local shops, style guides and videos.

This feature is currently available. Users can filter their search by style, department, and brand name. They can also check the ratings, reviews, compare prices of products and select the best deal.

Also Read : Google Lens now has a handwriting-to-text tool. Here’s how it works:

The new experience is powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, a real-time dataset of products, inventory, and merchants with more than 24 billion listings.

Google has also enabled searching for in-store inventory from home. Before heading out users can find local stores that carry the products they want. They can select the “in stock” filter to see only the nearby stores that have the required products on their shelves.

This feature is available now.