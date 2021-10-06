Google to turn on two-step verification for 150 million users

The tech giant had announced in May that it would enrol customers into two-step verification if their accounts were appropriately configured.

Google will enable two-step verification for 150 million more Google users as a default setting by the end of 2021 in a bid to ramp up security measures.

Google will also require 2 million YouTube creators to turn on the feature. It has been encouraging users to switch on the setting ever since it was launched.

The California-based company noted it protects users with products that are secure by default.

“In addition to passwords, we know that having a second form of authentication dramatically decreases an attacker’s chance of gaining access to an account,” Google said in a blog post.

Google has partnered with organisations to give free security keys, authentication that requires users to tap their key during suspicious sign-in attempts, to over 10,000 high-risk users, it added.

The company said it checks the security of a billion accounts from being hacked. Google has built its password manager directly into Chrome browser, Android and Google App with an aim to help users create and use strong and unique passwords without having to remember or repeat each one.