Google to test more desktop Search design after backlash

After facing backlash from its users, Google announced on Twitter that it will test more variations and changes to the desktop search results.

Last week, Google introduced a new design for desktop Search that adds site favicons to every result which did not go well with users.

A ‘favicon’, also known as a shortcut icon, website icon, tab icon, URL icon, or bookmark icon, is a file containing one or more small icons, associated with a particular website or web page.

In a tweet, Google said it has heard the feedback from users.

“Last week we updated the look of Search on desktop to mirror what’s been on mobile for months. We’ve heard your feedback about the update. We always want to make Search better, so we’re going to experiment with new placements for favicons,” the tech company tweeted late Friday.

“Our experimenting will begin today. Over the coming weeks, while we test, some might not see favicons while some might see them in different placements as we look to bring a modern look to desktop Search,” Google added.

Not just SEOs and SEMs but a wider set of searchers and Google users criticized the desktop Search changes.

“Our early tests of the design for desktop were positive. But we appreciate the feedback, the trust people place in Google, and we’re dedicated to improving the experience,” said Google.

“Web publishers have also told us they like having their brand iconography on the search results page. We are experimenting with a change to the current desktop favicons, and will continue to iterate on the design over time,” it added.