Google to stop offering unlimited Whatsapp backups

01 February 2022 19:21 IST

The search giant will send notifications to users when Google Drive is almost full and when the limit is reached.

WhatsApp backups on Google Drive may no longer get unlimited storage space in the future, report said.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google is planning to stop offering the unlimited plan to store our WhatsApp backups and will allow only a certain quota to store WhatsApp backups for free, in a limited plan, according to Wabetainfo, a leading news portal about WhatsApp.

Advertising

Advertising

The search giant will send notifications to users when Google Drive is almost full and when the limit is reached but detailed information about the new storage plan is unknown right now, Wabetainfo said.

Currently, WhatsApp backups for Android users don’t count against their Google Drive storage due to an agreement between WhatsApp and Google.

This is an advantage for Android users since Apple doesn’t offer an unlimited plan to store backups on iCloud, Wabetainfo highlighted.

The technology company also stopped offering unlimited storage for Google Photos last year.