Google to start shipping new Pixel 5a from August 26

Google is also offering the buyers with three month trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One.

Google to start shipping its latest Pixel 5a from August 26.The phone comes with a 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G processor and have Titan M security module for on-device security. It will have a 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Also Read | Google to launch own chip for new Pixel smartphone

This will be the first ever device in Google’s A-series that is water- and dust-resistant.

The phone has features like fast-charging and Adaptive Battery. With Extreme Battery Saver, it can last up to 48 hours on a single charge.

It comes with a dual-camera system. The Night Sight with astrophotography feature helps to capture everything in the dark from city lights to the moon and stars.

Google is also offering the buyers with three month trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One.

Also Read | Google Pixel collects 20 times more data than iPhone, study says

Pixel 5a with 5G is available now for pre-order at $449 in the U.S. and Japan on the Google Store.

On August 26, the Pixel 5a with 5G will start shipping from the Google Store, as well as via Google Fi in the U.S. and SoftBank in Japan.