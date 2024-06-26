ADVERTISEMENT

Google to showcase AI, new Pixel phones at surprise August 13 event: Report

Published - June 26, 2024 09:49 am IST

Google will showcase AI features, and updates to its Pixel devices and the Android platform in August, according to invites shared online by the Verge and Marques Brownlee

Reuters

The event will be held at Google’s Mountain View headquarters [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google will showcase artificial intelligence features, and updates to its Pixel devices and the Android platform at a special event on August 13, according to invites shared online by the Verge and tech commentator Marques Brownlee.

The event will be held at Google's Mountain View headquarters, and have a keynote beginning at 10 am PT (5 pm GMT) followed by a "hands-on product experience", according to the invite graphic.

The Alphabet unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google typically unveils new Pixel smartphones and watches in the fall.

Earlier this month, rival Apple announced a slew of new features based on generative AI coming to its iPhones.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

