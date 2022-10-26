Google to review its decisions after CCI fines

The CCI fined Google ₹936.44 crore on Tuesday accusing the company of abusing its dominant position through its Play Store policies

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 13:31 IST

The CCI fined Google ₹936.44 crore on Tuesday accusing the company of abusing its dominant position through its Play Store policies | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is reviewing their decisions in response to the recent fines imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the search giant. 

“We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps,” a Google spokesperson said. 

The company has also stated that Indian developers have benefited from their technology, security, consumer protections, and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. 

By keeping costs low, our model has powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians, Google further added in their response.

The CCI fined Google ₹936.44 crore on Tuesday accusing the company of abusing its dominant position through its Play Store policies. 

This was the second such penalty imposed by CCI on the tech company within a week. Earlier, on October 20, India’s antitrust regulator fined Google ₹1,337.76 crore.

Also Read | Explained | CCI’s ₹1,300 crore fine on Google and how that will change Android smartphones

The regulator has criticised Google’s existing policies of mandating application developers to use Google Play Billing System (GPBS) for using paid apps distributed through the Google Play Store as well as for in-app purchases. 

This restricts the app developers from using other alternative payment processors of their choice, CCI noted. 

It also found this practice discriminatory as Google do not use GPBS for its own applications like YouTube. 

