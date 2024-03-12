Google to restrict Gemini on election-related queries

Google on Tuesday announced measures to inform its users for the upcoming general election process by surfacing high-quality information across platforms to protect voters from abuse and help them navigate AI-generated content.
“We make reliable information easily available with helpful product features, showing data from trusted organizations across our products,” said Google India.
Google will provide key voting information on Google Search and YouTube with the Election Commission of India (ECI) as how to register and how to vote in English and Hindi.
Further, there will be authoritative information on YouTube homepage, in search results, and the “Up Next” panel.
Moreover, YouTube has information panels that indicate funding sources from publishers that receive public or government funding, and information panels giving topical context for topics prone to misinformation.
For misinformation, Google said to rely on a combination of human reviewers and machine learning to identify and remove content that violates its policies across all major Indian languages.
“With recent advances in our Large Language Models (LLMs), we’re building faster and more adaptable enforcement systems that enable us to remain nimble and take action even more quickly when new threats emerge,” said Google.