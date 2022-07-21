Google to pause hiring for two weeks

A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 21, 2022 18:28 IST

After saying it will slow down the pace, Google is now set to pause hiring for two weeks

According to a report from The Information, Prabhakar Raghavan, a Senior Vice President at Google said that the two week hiring pause will not impact offers that have already been extended to applicants. However, Google will not be making any new offers till the hiring pause is over.

Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

According to the report the information was shared in an email to employees saying, “we will use this time to review our headcount needs and align on a new set of prioritised staffing requests for the next three months”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an email to TedCrunch, a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying, “We are pausing most new offers for two weeks to enable teams to prioritise their roles and hiring plans for the rest of the year”.

The news comes just days after Alphabet said that it would slow the pace of hiring for the remainder of 2022. The move was attributed to decades-high inflation and fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

Alphabet is the parent company of Google. The move of slowing down and now pausing hiring from the tech giant aligns it with other major tech companies including Uber Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc, and Microsoft Corporation all of which have either slowed down hirings or announced layoffs.

Other major companies to have announced similar measures include Apple and Meta. While Apple announced it intends to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with potential economic downturn, Meta said it has reduced its target for hiring in 2022.