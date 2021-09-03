Google to offer COVID-19 vaccine slot details through Search, Maps, Assistant

Google also added search support in eight regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Technology giant Google said on Wednesday it will provide details on COVID-19 vaccination availability, pricing and location on its various services including Google Search, Maps, and Google Assistant.

The California-based company started showing vaccination centres in March this year, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Starting this week, users across 13,000 different locations in the country will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments powered by real-time data from CoWIN APIs, Google said in a statement.

Information regarding vaccine prices at different locations will also be available, the company added. Google also added search support in eight regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Gujarati.

“As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across platforms,” Hema Budaraju, Director, Google Search, said in a statement.