Google to make its dark web monitoring tool free for all

Google will make its dark web monitoring report available to all Google account users starting later this month, a report by The Verge stated. For the past one year, Google had been monitoring dark web leaks of stolen account information including phone numbers and addresses, for just Google One subscribers. Google said that this will build “a combined solution to help users protect their online presence.”

A Google support page about the change has shared that the free service will be on Google’s “results about you” page, where users can check for information Google has indexed personal data like residential address, phone numbers or email addresses. They can then request that the information be removed so that it doesn’t appear in search results again.

Last month, the company decided to end support for its Google One-focused VPN tool due to lack of sufficient use by customers. Google said that it would be able to focus on more frequently used tools post that.

Google One’s biggest advantage was that it gets more storage for your Google account, including photos and Gmail storage and other features like premium Google Meet video calling features, sharing storage within a group and enhanced appointment scheduling in Google Calendar, starting at $19.99 a month.

