Google to let users try makeup in Augmented Reality

Google is launching a new feature on Search that will let users virtually try makeup products from their homes during the holiday season.
The new augmented reality feature is aimed at helping users see how a lipstick or eyeshadow product looks like on their skin tones and compare shades and texture to find the best match for them.
The tech giant is working with data partners like ModiFace and Perfect Corp, firms behind many AR beauty technologies, to help users better visualise thousands of lipstick and eyeshadow shades from brands like L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury.
Users can now virtually try makeup products right from the Google app by searching the product. They can try each shade in the collection and find the colour as per their style on the model with different skin tones or they can choose to try it on themselves using phone camera.
Google will also show recommendations from beauty, apparel, home and garden enthusiasts, and experts about their favourite product. It also allows users to hear directly from experts on why they love the product and how they use it.
This new feature comes from work done by the Shop loop team, which was formerly part of Area 120, Google's in-house incubator. Google said the features are launching this week in the US.
