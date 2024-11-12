ADVERTISEMENT

Google to let users resume cancelled app downloads in Play Store

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:43 am IST

However, the pause option can be used only within that day

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google Play Store could soon release a resume download feature for users when their internet connection is faulty. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google Play Store could soon release a resume download feature for users when their internet connection is faulty to prevent them from having to start downloading again from scratch. Android Authority has spotted the potential upcoming feature in the Play Store version 43.5.26-31 which hinted at a “Smart Resume” feature. 

Normally, the Play Store downloads app files and stores them in a temporary folder before being installed. Once the app is installed, these temporary files are deleted. The new feature would keep the temporary files for up to a day so users can pause and then resume the download without re-starting. However, this pause option can be used for only that day. 

Additionally, users will need 5GB of free space so this feature can work. It also works just for apps and games under 2GB.

Besides this, the outlet also noticed other new features including a “Resume Playing” section under the Games tab which will allow users to start playing games directly. Google is also planning to integrate AI into the Play Store so users can ask queries about apps. 

