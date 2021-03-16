Google to let users add missing roads in Maps with new tool

Whenever a user notices a road missing in the Map, they can simply click on the side menu button, choose “Edit the map”, and select “Missing Road”.

Google is adding a new ‘road editing’ tool that will allow users to report road changes on Google maps.

By choosing this option, they can add roads by drawing lines, changing directions, and realigning and deleting wrong roads. They can also rename roads.

Additionally, users can report road closures with date, reason and alternate directions. To check accuracy of suggestions, Google said it will vet road updates before publishing them.

The feature will roll out in the coming months in more than 80 countries.

Google Maps will also get a feature named photo updates. The feature is aimed at helping people share their experiences and highlights of places in recent photos.

It will let users share a recent snapshot of the place with a short text description, eliminating the need of leaving a review or rating. To add an update, tap the “upload a photo update” button, select photos, and leave a short description and post.

Users are free to post as many photos as they want. People looking to visit the place can see the photos shared by other people and merchants in the “Updates” tab.