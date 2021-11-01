Google to let kids, teens delete their images from search results

Once removed, the images won’t reappear in the Images tab or as thumbnails in any feature in Google Search.

To initiate the request, they can visit the help page to understand the information they will need to provide while filling up a request form and report the imagery they want to remove.

In the form, they need to include information like image URLs of the images to be removed, URLs of any search results pages that contain the images and Search query terms that surface the images.

After the request is submitted, Google will review it and ask for any other information needed to verify it meets the requirements for removal. Users will be notified once an image is removed.

Kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, when their picture is unexpectedly available on the internet, according to Google.

The technology company reckons that this change will give young people more control over their digital footprint and where their images can be found on Search.