Google to launch standalone Gemini app for iOS: Report

Published - November 12, 2024 11:33 am IST

Users will also be able to use Gemini Live through the app which can’t be done through the Google app

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google may launch a separate Gemini app for iOS users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google may launch a separate Gemini app for iOS users, per a report by 9to5Google, citing some users who said they spotted an app on App Store. Users based in the Philippines were able to download the app, per the report. Google has not disclosed any update about the app, or a possible rollout in other regions.

Previously, Gemini could be accessed on iOS through the Google search app via a Gemini tab at the top. Then in September, the app added a customisable shortcut to the home screen widget so users could directly access Gemini just with a tap. 

The app will now appear as a Gemini icon on the home screen. 

Users will also be able to use Gemini Live through the app - - this feature is not available in the Google app. This means users can have Gemini Live running in background while using their phone. 

Apple will also be integrating ChatGPT into its system in various applications including Siri, Image Playground, Visual Intelligence and so on.

