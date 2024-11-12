 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google to launch standalone Gemini app for iOS: Report

Users will also be able to use Gemini Live through the app which can’t be done through the Google app

Published - November 12, 2024 11:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google may launch a separate Gemini app for iOS users.

FILE PHOTO: Google may launch a separate Gemini app for iOS users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google may launch a separate Gemini app for iOS users, per a report by 9to5Google, citing some users who said they spotted an app on App Store. Users based in the Philippines were able to download the app, per the report. Google has not disclosed any update about the app, or a possible rollout in other regions.

Previously, Gemini could be accessed on iOS through the Google search app via a Gemini tab at the top. Then in September, the app added a customisable shortcut to the home screen widget so users could directly access Gemini just with a tap. 

The app will now appear as a Gemini icon on the home screen. 

Users will also be able to use Gemini Live through the app - - this feature is not available in the Google app. This means users can have Gemini Live running in background while using their phone. 

Apple will also be integrating ChatGPT into its system in various applications including Siri, Image Playground, Visual Intelligence and so on.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:33 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.