Google to launch own chip for new Pixel smartphone

04 August 2021 18:04 IST

The search giant also claimed that with Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have most number of hardware security layers compared to any other smartphone.

Google will design its own chip for its new Pixel phones launching later this year. For more than a decade Google’s smartphones were powered by Qualcomm chipset.

The Alphabet unit said its Tensor processor will power both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Its next phone, 5a, would run on Qualcomm processors.

Google sees the new technology platform built for mobile will enable it to provide the most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities to Pixel users. The new chip is customised to run Google's computational photography models.

