Google to launch fact-check academy, add five new languages to news initiative training

The new languages include Punjabi, Assamese, Gujarati, Odia, and Malayalam

Google has expanded its News Initiative Training Network in India to five more languages. It now includes Punjabi, Assamese, Gujarati, Odia, and Malayalam.

The search engine and technology giant will also launch the fact-check academy and induct 100 new trainers to help newsrooms and journalists build capacity to tackle climate misinformation and verify misleading data and claims like false numbers. The company plans to do this in partnership with DataLeads.

Selected candidates will join a 3-day fully-supported residency and train-the-trainer program. Preference will be given to those from the new languages and with prior data or science journalism experience, said Google. The last day to apply for this program is July 30, 2022.

“Global verification experts and Indian fact-checkers will train them on a curriculum built in consultation with the Science Journalists Association of India, Amity University, Jagran Lakecity University and OP Jindal Global University,” reported Google.

Started in 2018, the Google News Initiative Training Network in India, has trained nearly 40,000 reporters, editors, media students, and media educators in nearly 10 languages.