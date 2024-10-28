GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google to develop AI that takes over computers: Report

Google is developing AI technology that takes over a web browser to complete tasks such as research and shopping, The Information reported

Published - October 28, 2024 09:20 am IST

Reuters
Google is set to demonstrate the product code-named Project Jarvis as soon as December, per reports [File]

Google is set to demonstrate the product code-named Project Jarvis as soon as December, per reports [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet's Google is developing artificial intelligence technology that takes over a web browser to complete tasks such as research and shopping, The Information reported on Saturday.

Google is set to demonstrate the product code-named Project Jarvis as soon as December with the release of its next flagship Gemini large language model, the report added, citing people with direct knowledge of the product.

Microsoft backed OpenAI also wants its models to conduct research by browsing the web autonomously with the assistance of a “CUA,” or a computer-using agent, that can take actions based on its findings, Reuters reported in July.

Google working on making Gemini take calls and send messages when Android phone is locked: Report

Anthropic and Google are trying to take the agent concept a step further with software that interacts directly with a person’s computer or browser, the report said.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

